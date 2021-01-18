CD Projekt developers talk about the hellish development of Cyberpunk 2077

It seemed that the flames of the scandal that surrounded Cyberpunk 2077 had begun to subside, but Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier threw in more firewood. The journalist talked with the game development team, finding out new details about the creation of the project.

According to CD Projekt team members, working on Cyberpunk 2077 was like driving a train while a railroad was being built. The engine for CP2077 was made in parallel with the game itself, although usually programmers get several months of head start.

In addition, the developers themselves expected the game to be released only in 2022, and the “demo” shown at E3 2018 is called fake.

“At the time, CD Projekt had not yet finalized and encoded the basic gameplay systems, which is why so many features like car ambushes are missing from the final product. The developers said they felt that the demo was a waste of months that should have been spent building the game,” Bloomberg notes.

CD Projekt CEO Adam Badovski responded on Twitter that footage from the prototype was shown at E3 2018. During development, the vision changed, and, accordingly, some features were removed from the final product.

The report also says that, despite the announcement in 2012, the game only began to be made in 2016. This is due to a major overhaul of the project itself when Badowski took over the development of Cyberpunk 2077 and changed the gaming perspective from third person to first. Disorganization also contributed to the motto. According to Schreier, a shader with the same functions could be done by two people, since employees did not know who was doing what.

But everyone knew about the problems of the console Cyberpunk 2077, even if in an address to the audience, CD Projekt RED co-founder Marcin Ivinsky assured that the testers did not notice any big problems. In an interview, the company’s employees said that the quality control team warned of problems, but the management was in a hurry to release. CD Projekt wanted to be in time for the start of the new generation, so they rushed with the development. The police system was completely sewn in at the last moment.