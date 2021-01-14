CD Projekt CEO explains why Cyberpunk 2077 is so buggy and when the first big patch comes out

CD Projekt has released a video clarifying the situation around Cyberpunk 2077 and an updated roadmap.

This time, the co-founder of the company Marcin Ivinsky reported to the players. He personally apologized to the players and explained that CD Projekt did not try to cheat the players. Problems with Cyberpunk 2077 began when the developers decided to initially make the PC game and then cut the graphics for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Initially, the task seemed simple, but everything did not go according to plan.

“Cyberpunk, 2077 is huge. And I’m not just talking about quests or other things that are on the surface. I’m talking about a lot of objects, interactive systems, and mechanics. The game takes place not on a large plane, where we could reduce the load on equipment, but in one big city in conditions where there are relatively few downloads. This is already difficult in itself, but we made it difficult for ourselves when we wanted the game to look cool on the PC, and then we adapted it for consoles. Especially for the past generation”, says Ivinsky.

For Cyberpunk 2077 to work on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the developers improved the in-game streaming system. She is responsible for quickly issuing objects that the player sees. Still, the bandwidth of the consoles was not enough. CD Projekt tested every change, but when a wide audience reached the game, new problems emerged.

As a result, the developers tried to improve Cyberpunk 2077 to the last on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For the same reason, initially, only reviews from the PC version came out because it was more stable, and a patch for the first day was being prepared for consoles.

Now all the forces of CD Projekt are thrown into improving Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles. All content add-ons will now be released after fixing critical bugs, and the first major patch 1.1 will arrive within 10 days. After that, the game will receive a more significant patch after a few weeks. The free, improved version of Cyberpunk 2077 for next-gen consoles will only appear in the second half of 2021.