CBS: Three people killed in shooting at a bowling alley in the United States

Three people were killed, three more were injured due to shooting in a bowling club in the American city of Rockford, Illinois, CBS Chicago television reported.

According to him, at 18.55 local time, the police were called to the place, saying that there was shooting. The local police chief reported three dead and three wounded who were hospitalized.

According to some reports, at least two of those killed were teenagers.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody. He, according to the police, was at the scene when law enforcement officers arrived there. He was considered the only one involved in the shooting.