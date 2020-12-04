Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah quit BioWare

Some just aren’t meant to be together, and BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson is leaving the company again.

Hudson joined BioWare again in 2017, after three years at Microsoft. The designer returned home to work on the long-suffering Anthem, which is now being rebuilt. Together with Hudson, BioWare launched the development of the fourth Dragon Age. The game is still in its early stages of development, and gamers were only shown a bunch of concept art.

The last BioWare project presented was the re-release of Mass Effect, and the studio also announced a full-fledged continuation of the series, about which nothing is known yet.

“Reaching this moment allowed me to reflect on my own future, and 2020 was the year that made us all rethink our vision of work and life. I realized that I still have huge energy for creativity, but I also realized that I need to try something different, ”- explained his departure Hudson.

Along with Casey Hudson, Mark Darra, executive producer of Dragon Age, announced his studio’s departure. BioWare, Austin Christian Daley has already replaced him, and Gary McKay will be the interim general manager to replace Hudson.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I can’t wait to find out. With the same enthusiasm, I am eager to know what Dragon Age will now become, ”commented Darrah’s departure.