Carnival in Rio de Janeiro has been canceled

The traditional carnival in Rio de Janeiro in the summer of 2021 will not occur due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Eduardo Paes announced the cancellation of the festive event on Twitter.

He wrote that he never hid his passion for the carnival and understood the event’s economic importance, but it is still pointless to think about holding it in July.

“This celebration requires a lot of preparation from government bodies, associations and samba institutions. Not everything can be organized at the moment. Thus, I would like to inform you that in the middle of 2021 we will not have a carnival, ” Paes said.

The mayor noted that in 2022 the holiday would take place and all vaccinated guests will attend the cultural event.

In September 2020, it was reported that the carnival in Rio de Janeiro was postponed due to the coronavirus. The independent league made this decision of samba schools in Rio de Janeiro (Liesa). The head of the association, Jorge Castaneiro, then stressed that it was not about cancelling the event, but about postponing it.