Cardi B shocked with a completely transparent dress while shopping

The 28-year-old rap star has turned a casual shopping trip into a spectacular show that the entire internet is talking about. Together with her husband Offset, Cardi B went shopping in Beverly Hills and chose an outfit in which it was impossible to remain invisible to go out.

The singer showed her figure in all its glory in a transparent dress from Pierre-Louis Auvray with a galactic print and white wool inserts – after all, it’s January outside. Cardi B complemented her bright image with Yves Saint Laurent’s shoes, red sunglasses, and a mask to match.

The star previously joked that she was supposed to perform her hit WAP at US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, but was forced to skip the ceremony due to a visit to the dentist. On that day, only Jennifer Lopez managed to remind the whole world about her popular track.