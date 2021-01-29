Cardi B reveals how much she spends on Covid-19 tests

Cardi B recently complained on Twitter that she has to pay out of pocket for Covid-19 tests for her employees several times a week.

I get Covid tested bout 4 times a week. My glam and management gotta get tested as well. Everytime we get tested is about 250$ each.This is seriously a new business 🤦🏽‍♀️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2021

Some of Cardi’s fans were surprised, “It’s crazy. We thought the tests were free.” To which Cardi replied, “They’re free if you go to the doctor and staff. If it’s for work and you have to do tests at home, then no. But this must be done because if one of my employees falls ill with covid, I will be sued. And if I star in someone’s ad and get infected there, then the company can be sued. So this is a must. The state should pay to take care of employees’ health, but we pay for it out of our own pockets. “

Some of the users pointed out to the celebrity that she “lives in luxury and can afford it.” After this message, Cardi explained: “I’m not complaining about spending here, I’m talking about capitalism! That covid became a business, and it was intended that way. To shoot a commercial, everyone has to pass the test, even the cleaners, or even twice. “