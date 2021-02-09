Cara Delevingne’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson broke up with rapper G-Eazy

The 31-year-old actress Ashley Benson and 31-year-old rapper Gerald Gillum, acting under the pseudonym G-Eazy, are no longer together.

Sources close to the couple confirmed that Ashley and Gerald broke up after nine months of romance. The news of the couple’s breakup appeared shortly after Benson unsubscribed from her lover on Instagram, which was noticed by the couple’s fans.

The couple broke up a few days ago – at the beginning of the month, Ashley and Gerald were seen together. According to insiders, the actress and musician have often quarrelled lately, and Ashley really did not like Gerald behaving with her.

She told him it was over. She felt that he was not completely devoted to her. She hated when he talked about other women, – said the insider and added that the rapper has always been a great lover of women.

Despite the breakup, Benson has not yet removed joint pictures with her ex-boyfriend from Instagram.

For the first time, the couple spoke about the novel in May last year, just a few days after Ashley Benson broke up with model Cara Delevingne, with whom they had been together for two years. The model fans then hated Benson, as they thought that she changed the model with the rapper. However, Kara came to her defence.

Last summer, Ashley and Gerald were suspected of being engaged, but these rumours were never confirmed. Now it is obvious that the couple is clearly not going to go down the aisle.