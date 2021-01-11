Cara Delevingne became the highest paid British model in 2020

English actress and model Cara Delevingne was the wealthiest model in Britain in 2020. According to The Sun, the 28-year-old celebrity, whose fortune is estimated at £ 30.2 million, made another 15.7 million over the past year.

In addition to working with big brands such as Burberry, DKNY, Jimmy Choo, Rimmel and Volkswagen, modelling careers, film roles and a lucrative real estate portfolio, the Suicide Squad star has also written a book and released several albums.

The first lines in the list of high-paid models after Cara Delevingne were taken by 46-year-old Kate Moss (9 million), 33-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (8 million), 50-year-old Naomi Campbell (5 million pounds). The five most financially successful celebrities were closed by 30-year-old Jourdan Dunn, who in 2020 added 2.2 million to the already existing 9.5 million.

An important role in the primacy of Delevingne was played by the fact that she inherited 3.5 million from her godmother Annette Howard, who died early last year and left money from her estate to each of her godchildren. Last month, the famous model’s mother wrote the following about Annette:

“She had many godchildren, very many. She was incredible to everyone. She loved them, and they loved her. “ The actress also owns a large stake in the family-owned real estate company.