Capitol police were warned about possible riots

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the New York Police Department passed information to the Capitol police about possible riots during protests by supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, reports NBC.

FBI officials have reportedly even visited more than a dozen extremists already under investigation to urge them not to go to Washington.

“Before this event, the FBI received reliable and actionable information about individuals who planned to go to the protests and expressed a desire to participate in violence. The FBI managed to dissuade these people from traveling to the District of Columbia,” the channel quoted an unnamed senior FBI official as saying. According to him, the FBI and partners at the federal, local, and state levels collected and shared information in preparation for various planned activities.

Also, in the weeks and days before the events in Washington, the NYPD sent intelligence to law enforcement agencies across the country, particularly the Capitol police, describing threats and violent rhetoric on social media. According to unnamed officials, the Capitol police provided a separate report that described extremist rhetoric and threats of violence that appeared on social networks connected with the rally.