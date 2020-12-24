Canada will send astronauts to the moon in an American spaceship

The flight is scheduled for 2023.

Canada will send an astronaut into lunar orbit for the first time as part of a US mission planned for 2023, Innovation Minister Navdeep Baines said, announcing a formal agreement with Washington.

Earlier this month, US Vice President Mike Pence announced the composition of 18 people who can go to the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program, of which Canada is now a member.

The goal of Artemis is to send several expeditions to the Moon.

The Canadian astronaut, who has not yet been named, will participate in the second expedition, which is planned to fly around the Moon during a 10-day mission in 2023.