Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio are Still Together contrary to rumors

23-year-old Camila Morrone and 46-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio have not been seen together for a long time. The couple’s fans began to sound the alarm, but, as it turned out, the celebrities are doing well. A source close to the actor and model told ET portal about this.

“They are very in love with each other. Camila is the girl of his dreams. She is young, sweet and straightforward. Morrone gets along well with the actor’s family, and he communicates wonderfully with her relatives. They know each other as if for an eternity, and it works, “– said the insider.

Leonardo and Camila have been together since 2017. The couple’s relationship is getting stronger every day. They did not part the entire quarantine, although earlier the actor preferred to be independent and spent a lot of time with his friends. But the couple came out only once – at the Oscars in 2020.