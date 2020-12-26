Camila Giorgi shared a candid Christmas photo in red lingerie

Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi delighted subscribers of her official Instagram page with a candid photo. The picture shows WTA #76 lying on the couch in red lingerie and red shoes.

“I congratulate everyone on Christmas”, – the tennis player congratulated subscribers in the caption under the photo.

The 28-year-old Italian finished 2020 with 17 wins in 30 matches played. Giorgi won her last trophy in 2018 when she became the winner of the competition in Linz (Austria).

The new season of the WTA tour kicks off in Abu Dhabi on January 5. Competitions in the WTA-500 category with a prize fund of $ 565 thousand will end on January 13. From January 10 to 13, Dubai will host the qualifying tournament for the Australian Open – 2021.