California runs out of places in morgues

In California, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, places in morgues have run out, reports CTV News.

“I’ve worked in the funeral industry for 40 years, and never in my life did I think that one day I would have to tell families that there is no place for their deceased relatives,” said Magda Maldonado, owner of a funeral home in Los Angeles.

The TV channel’s interlocutor noted that now employees have to take out bodies at least 30 times a day — six times more than usual.

The entire process of burying and cremating bodies, including embalming and obtaining death certificates, has slowed in the state, according to the executive director of the California Funeral Home Association. Previously, cremation took a day or two, but now this procedure can take more than a week.

According to Johns Hopkins University, almost 300 thousand people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States over the past day, which was a record since the beginning of the pandemic. 20.4 million infected people were identified in the country; more than 350 thousand people died.