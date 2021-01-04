California runs out of mortuary spaces

In California, morgue spaces have run out amid the coronavirus outbreak, CTV News reported.

“I’ve been in the funeral industry for 40 years and never thought in my life that one day I would have to tell families that there was no place for their deceased relatives,” said Magda Maldonado, owner of a funeral home in Los Angeles.

The TV channel’s interlocutor noted that now the employees have to take out the bodies at least 30 times a day – six times more than usual.

According to the executive director of the California Association of Funeral Homes, the state has slowed down the entire burial and cremation process, including embalming and obtaining death certificates. Previously, cremation took a day or two; now, this procedure can take more than a week.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over the past 24 hours in the United States, almost 300 thousand people have become infected with the coronavirus, which is a record since the beginning of the pandemic. 20.4 million infected people were identified in the country; more than 350 thousand people died.