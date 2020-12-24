California became the first state to identify two million COVID-19 patients

California became the first state in the United States in which the number of detected cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus exceeded 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, summing up data from Federal and local authorities, as well as the media and other open sources.

According to the latest figures, recorded 2 002 494 cases of infection with coronavirus, 23 558 patients have died.

Currently, four of California’s five regions, covering more than 98% of the state’s population, have imposed mandatory home isolation due to a shortage of beds in intensive care units due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 infection.

In early December, California authorities introduced a home isolation ordinance that must be activated in the region if intensive care units’ capacity falls below 15%. The resolution came into force on December 5. After that, if the reserves for the admission of patients in intensive care units of the region fall below 15%, the local authorities have 24 hours to implement the isolation order. According to the authorities, the restrictive measures should continue for at least three weeks from the date of their introduction and can be extended.

The decree requires residents to stay at home as long as possible and minimize contact. Still, they will be allowed to visit doctors, grocery stores, pick up takeaway food, and go hiking to comply with epidemiological requirements. Retailers can continue to operate with a load of no more than 20%. Simultaneously, playgrounds, entertainment centers, beauty salons and hairdressers, museums, zoos, bars, amusement parks, and much more will be closed.

More than 18.4 million people were infected in the United States, more than 326 thousand died, and more than 3.9 million recovered.