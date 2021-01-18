California authorities urged to abandon the batch of Moderna vaccines

Epidemiologist of the US state of California Erica Pan called for suspending the distribution of one of the batches of Moderna coronavirus vaccines due to possible allergic reactions, according to a release published on the local health website department.

As reported, this delivery of the drug Moderna to California was carried out from 5 to 12 January. More than 330,000 doses of the vaccine from this batch were distributed to 287 suppliers in the state.

“More than usual cases of possible allergic reactions were recorded in connection with introducing a certain batch of Moderna vaccines in one of the hospitals. Less than 10 people needed medical attention within 24 hours,” she said. What kind of allergic reactions were observed in patients is not specified.

Relevant medical information is currently being reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the vaccine manufacturer.

“Out of extreme caution … we recommend that suppliers use other available vaccine stocks and suspend the introduction of Moderna vaccines from batch 041L20A until the CDC, FDA, and Moderna investigation is completed,” the epidemiologist added.

According to the latest data from the authorities of California, more than 2.9 million cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the state, 33.3 thousand people died.