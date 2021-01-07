By the inauguration of Biden, the Capitol will be fenced, and the National Guard will be introduced

During the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, a fence will be erected around the Capitol, and 6,200 National Guard soldiers will help ensure security – more than usual, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Thursday.

“A fence that will go around the Capitol … it will be put up for the inauguration, and the guard forces that will arrive at the site by the weekend, (in the amount of) 6,200 people will also be available for the inauguration, ” she said.

According to US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who took part in the press conference, this is more than during a “normal inauguration.” He said that the fence of a rigid structure with a height of about two meters would protect the territory of the entire complex of buildings of the Capitol and will stand for at least 30 days.