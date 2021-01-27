Buttigieg approved by the Senate Committee on the post of Minister of Transport

A vote on his nomination in the full Senate could take place this week.

The Senate Commerce Committee confirmed Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a former rival to Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday. 21 senators voted for his candidacy for the post of Minister of Transport, three against. Buttigieg, who was nominated by President Biden, must now be put to the vote by the full Senate, which may occur as early as this week.

In the case of appointment, Buttigieg will be responsible for the condition of the US highways, railways, aviation, pipelines, and other means of transport. President Biden, who took office last week, has already offered to allocate an additional $ 20 billion from the federal treasury to develop transport infrastructure, especially given that traffic flows within the country have sharply decreased since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since many transportation companies are now experiencing significant financial difficulties, for this reason, Congress has already allocated $ 39 billion in emergency funds for the transportation system, as well as another $ 65 billion in federal loans and assistance to passenger airlines. Another $ 12 billion is allocated to the country’s airports, and two billion to Amtrak.