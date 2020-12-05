Buenos Aires authorities proposed to rename one of the streets in honor of Diego Maradona

The Buenos Aires Legislature plans to pay tribute to legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, AFP reports.

According to the source, the city authorities intend to create a tourist, sports and cultural cluster in the Agronomy area, where the first Maradona club “Argentinos Juniors” is based. In particular, the idea was proposed to rename the street, leading to the team’s home stadium in honour of Maradona.

We will remind, on the eve of the stadium “San Paolo”, which hosts their matches “Napoli”, was officially renamed in honour of Maradona. The decree to rename the arena was signed by all members of the city council of Naples.

The ex-player of Napoli and the Argentine national team died on November 25 at the age of 60 from acute pulmonary oedema, which was caused by chronic heart failure.