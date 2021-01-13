Bruce Willis was kicked out of the pharmacy for refusing to wear a protective mask

Die-hard star Bruce Willis on Monday refused to serve in one of the pharmacies in Los Angeles. The reason for the refusal was the actor’s unwillingness to wear a medical mask.

Visitors at the pharmacy were outraged by the fact that the 65-year-old militant star is not wearing protection. Simultaneously, a bandana was wound around Willis’s neck, which, if desired, the actor could pull on his face, but did not.

As a result, the star left the establishment without making any purchases. The actor’s photo without the mask was posted by Page Six and asked the actor for a comment. However, there was no response from Willis.

Recall that Los Angeles County is one of the most disadvantaged regions of the country in terms of the incidence of COVID-19. Currently, the death rate from the coronavirus has crossed the 10,000 marks. Until now, high rates of morbidity persist in Los Angeles.

The publication also reports that Willis spent most of the quarantine with his ex-wife Demi Moore and adult children at Idaho’s home.

The actor returned to Los Angeles to support his new wife, Emma Hedding, whose little daughter was injured in the park. Scout – Willis’s eldest daughter, reported this edition.