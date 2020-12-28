Bruce Willis in a Christmas outfit poses with his wife and children

Bruce Willis, 65, celebrated Christmas with his wife, 42-year-old Emma Hemming, and daughters: 6-year-old Evelyn and 8-year-old Mabel. The couple decided to take a family photo in plaid overalls. They posed on the porch of their mansion.

“I put my camera on a ladder, set a timer and crossed my fingers. Everything for you, 2020. Merry Christmas and happy holidays from your family! ”, – wrote Emma under the photo on Instagram. Hemming also admitted that they missed the elder daughters of Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom Bruce was married from 1987 to 2000.

Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, celebrated a family holiday with their mom at her ranch in Idaho. They published a Christmas card specially made for December 25th. She posed not only the actress with the heiresses but also her close friends.

Usually, a family of eight celebrates all-important holidays together. For example, this year, Emma Hemming celebrated her birthday with Demi Moore. On Instagram, the birthday girl shared vivid shots of the party and admitted that it was “a delighted birthday.” The family also went through quarantine together. They were having fun in nature.