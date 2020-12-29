Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been diagnosed with a partial rupture of his right knee’s cruciate ligament, insider Shams Charania reported on his Twitter page.

Dinwiddie will miss the rest of the 2020/2021 season entirely but is expected to recover by starting the next championship. Dinwiddie was injured in Sunday’s NBA regular season match with the Charlotte Hornets (104: 106).

The injury was initially diagnosed as a sprained knee ligament. Further medical tests revealed partial rupture of the crosses. Dinwiddie, 27, averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game last season. Dinwiddy has started this season and is the team’s third offensive option behind Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.