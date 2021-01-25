Brooklyn Beckham tattooed a love letter from Nicola Peltz on his back

Last June, 21-year-old Brooklyn Beckham got engaged to 26-year-old Nicola Peltz and has been periodically filling tattoos in honour of his future wife since then. This time, he shared on Instagram a picture in which he showed a love message from his chosen one, depicted on his back.

“You are my boy forever. Read these words every time you feel that something is amiss. I want you to know how much I love you. You have the kindest heart of all the people I know and I hope I never live a day without your love. You`re incredible. We can go through all the difficulties together if you calmly trust me. I love you. Your future wife, ”- said in a touching message that Brooklyn immortalized on his body.

Note that this is Beckham’s fifth tattoo in honour of the bride. Most recently, he showed the inscriptions on his hand, which were dedicated to Peltz: “my life, my love, my truth, my breath, my mind, my beauty, my jewel.”

And a few weeks earlier he filled in the name of Nikola’s grandmother – Gina, who died not so long ago. “Best birthday present,” Nicola wrote as she posted this Brooklyn tattoo.

Also on the heir’s body to Victoria and David Beckham, Nikola’s eyes and her name adorn. In total, Brooklyn has more than 30 tattoos all over his body.