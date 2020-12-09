Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz signed a prenuptial agreement

Even though 21-year-old Brooklyn Beckham and his 25-year-old bride Nicola Peltz were forced to postpone the wedding, they are nevertheless actively preparing for it. According to sources, the couple has already drawn up a marriage contract.

According to its terms, in the event of a divorce, Nicola and Brooklyn will share what they have acquired and invested, being in the status of husband and wife, including assets and property.

While the Beckham family’s fortune is estimated at $ 350 million, Nikola’s father’s bank account is about $ 1.5 billion. According to the source, marriage contracts in the United States are the norm, and all members of Nikola’s family have them too.

Brooklyn and Nikola’s decision was mutual. He has had experience with girls desperate to get Beckham’s name, so he is happy that Nicola loves him just like Brooklyn. And, of course, she does not need his money, she has her own successful career, – said the insider.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have been dating for over a year. In July, they announced their engagement and then began to prepare for the wedding. Initially, they planned to celebrate the celebration in September next year but then decided to postpone it until 2022, until the situation with the coronavirus stabilizes.