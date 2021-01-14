Britney Spears’ younger sister commented on her affair with Justin Timberlake
This January marks exactly 20 years of the iconic denim outfits of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, which are still hotly debated online.
In such mono-looks, ex-lovers appeared at the American Music Awards. Nylon magazine celebrated the anniversary on their Instagram, and the post caught the attention of Jamie-Lynn Spears.
Britney’s younger sister left a cryptic comment: “My parents. Divorce is hard. “
Last year Britney and Justin recalled their legendary appearance more than once. So, in August, the pop star shared on Instagram a touching photo of little fashionistas posing in similar denim sets and wrote:
“I guess my denim was once a hit.” And Timberlake explained how he decided to appear in this form in public. “You settle for a lot when you’re young and in love,” admitted the singer on the Lance Bass podcast.