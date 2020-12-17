Britney Spears made a Bob hairstyle. Photo

39-year-old Britney Spears has decided to make drastic changes on the eve of the New Year. The star, who wore long hair for many years in a row, cut it off, which she immediately told her followers on Instagram. Britney accompanied her message with several pictures at once in a new image.

Cut off your hair! You know what they say: down with the old and let in something new! Now let’s pray, wrote Spears.

The opinions of subscribers about the new image of the star were divided: some decided that Britney was very good with such a length. In contrast, others considered her beauty experiment to be unsuccessful.

And while Britney Spears is passionate about changing her image, her 68-year-old father Jamie does not get tired of publicly reminding her that he loves his daughter and misses her very much. During one of his recent conversations with reporters, Jamie expressed concern about not communicating with Britney since late summer.