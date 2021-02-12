Britney Spears’ father will remain her guardian

Another court meeting on the custody of 39-year-old Britney Spears was held in the United States yesterday. During them, Judge Brandy Penny rejected the singer’s request to remove her father from guardianship altogether, but at the same time deprived him of the right to be the sole guardian of his daughter on financial issues.

On November 10, Penny approved the Bessemer Trust Co. as a co-guardian with Spears’ father (recall that Jamie continues to be in charge of his daughter’s financial affairs). However, Jamie Spears’ lawyer objected to the proposed order’s wording, claiming that it unduly diminishes his client’s authority over his daughter’s estate. But the judge dismissed these objections.

Speaking in court yesterday, the star’s lawyer Samuel Ingham said the order was intended to give Jamie Spears and the trust fund equal rights and responsibilities in the hope that together they would come up with a better way to deal with this complex property issue in the best interest of his client.

It’s no secret that my client doesn’t want her father to be a co-guardian, he said.

The next hearing took place a week after the release of the documentary about Britney Spears Framing Britney Spears, which touches on her custody. As in previous sessions, activists of the #FreeBritney movement appeared with posters outside the Los Angeles courthouse yesterday, demanding total freedom for Britney in all her decisions.

The next meetings are expected to take place on March 17 and April 27.