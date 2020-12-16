Britney Spears’ father admitted that he did not communicate with his daughter for several months

Britney Spears, 39, continues to seek independence through the courts from her 68-year-old father Jamie, who was appointed her guardian 12 years ago. The next meeting on this case is to be held today.

On the eve of it, Jamie Spears, in an interview with CNN, regretfully admitted that he had not communicated with his daughter for almost six months. According to Jamie, the last time they spoke with Britney heart-to-heart in August, before the singer’s lawyer made a demand for his removal from guardianship.

I love my daughter and miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, those closest to you must take a step forward, as I have done for the past 12-plus years. I protected, protected and loved Britney unconditionally. I have always shown and will show love, as well as protect against those who pursue selfish goals and seek to harm my family, – said the father of the pop star.

Jamie’s lawyer, Vivian Leigh Thorin, also commented on this topic. According to her, Britney’s relationship with her client has never differed from the usual relationship between a father and daughter:

There has always been mutual love and respect between them until Britney’s court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham suddenly ordered Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago. Throughout their term of guardianship, Jamie and Britney communicated frequently and regularly. Even shortly before what happened, a hot and pleasant conversation took place between them.

At the same time, representatives of Britney Spears tell very different stories. About a month ago, the star’s lawyer said that Britney had problems communicating with her father for a long time: according to him, they did not speak normally for about a year.