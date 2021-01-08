Britney Spears’ ex-husband caught in a riot by Trump supporters at the Capitol

Jason Alexander is well known to Britney Spears fans as a childhood friend and ex-husband, with whom she was only 55 hours married. On January 4, Alexander posted a photo on Facebook that confirmed that he was present at the rally in support of Donald Trump, which quickly escalated into the capture of the Capitol.

Recall that on January 6, protesters broke into the Capitol building, knocking out windows, and surrounded the Senate hall. On this day, the House was to approve the results of the US presidential election. The new head of the country was the representative of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden. It is estimated that five people died during the protest, including one police officer and one veteran of the US Air Force.

Britney’s friend, a couple of days before the capture of the Capitol, posted a picture of the crowd, wrote: “Millions have come.” It is not known if Jason participated in the capture, but he announced that he would definitely be in Washington on January 6. TMZ was unable to personally contact a celebrity friend to get first-hand comments.

For Alexander, this is not the first time he participated in rallies. In August, as part of the #FreeBritney movement, he joined a crowd outside a courthouse considering extending custody of Britney Spears. However, the protesters failed to achieve their goal.