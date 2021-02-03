Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested

Childhood friend and ex-husband of American singer Britney Spears Jason Alexander has been arrested. He is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, The Mirror reports.

According to the publication, the 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday, January 26, in Nashville, Tennessee. Alexander refused to be tested for blood alcohol levels, which is considered a civil offence in Tennessee. The man was released on the same day on bail of $ 2,500 (about 190,000 rubles). He is due to appear in court on April 30th.

Jason Alexander was already in trouble with the law. In 2015, he was jailed for assault and spent 111 days behind bars, and the court also sentenced him to three years probation and 25 hours of community service. He was also ordered to undergo treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were married in Las Vegas in 2004 and divorced 55 hours later.

In January, Jason Alexander took part in rallies supporting the current US President Donald Trump at the Capitol. He posted a selfie against the background of the action wearing a Trump 45 cap. According to Insider, it is unclear whether he was among the riot participants or was watching. Last year, the man also attended a protest against Spears’ custody of #FreeBritney, which allegedly cannot control her finances and make decisions.