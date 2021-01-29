Britney Spears danced to the song of Justin Timberlake

39-year-old American singer Britney Spears shared on Instagram a video in which she performed an improvised dance to Justin Timberlake’s Holy Grail’s sounds.

“Danced last week in my black turtleneck to the HOLY GRAIL,” Spears wrote under the video. The fans were glad that they saw their idol in a good mood, and asked to share such videos more often.

It is known that Britney and Justin have been dating since 1997 but broke up in 2002. Simultaneously, Timberlake released the song Cry Me a River, which became a worldwide hit. This is not the first time the singer has posted videos in which she dances to her ex-boyfriend’s songs. In April last year, Spears published a video in which she played to the track Filthy, which attracted Justin’s attention. In one of his comments, he replied with laughing to tears smiley and a high-five emoji.

So this time, fans who appreciated the dances of the Grammy winner wrote that they would like to know what Timberlake thinks about it: “We are waiting for his reaction.” Despite the difficult parting that happened almost 20 years ago, the former lovers managed to maintain a peaceful relationship.