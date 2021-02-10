Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asgari spoke harshly about her father

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, 27-year-old Sam Asgari, broke the silence and spoke about his love life with Britney Spears. That night, he published a text in a story in which he admitted that his father and concurrently the singer’s guardian was poisoning their lives.

“Now it is very important that people understand! I have no respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and constantly puts obstacles in our way. In my opinion, Jamie is a complete jerk! ” – wrote Asgari.

He noted that he would not go into details of his personal life because he respects his relationship with Britney. But Asgari cannot help but speak out when his freedom is limited.

The journalists of the TMZ portal asked if Sam did not regret the loud statements in Jamie Spears’ direction. The performer’s beloved answered unequivocally:

“I think he is •••. Hopefully, someday we can be on good terms. But that will only happen when he begins to treat his daughter properly. “