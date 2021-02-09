Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asgari on their relationship: “I’m looking forward to a normal future together”

A new documentary about 39-year-old Britney Spears called Framing Britney Spears was released on the network, which immediately caused a heated discussion on the web. The 27-year-old boyfriend of the star, Sam Asgari, also spoke on this matter.

In an exclusive interview with People, the dancer did not comment on any specific excerpts from the film, which, by the way, had not been agreed with the singer and her team before the release. Instead, Asgari shared his plans and hopes for their future with his beloved.

I have always wanted only the best for my other half and will continue to support her, fulfilling her dreams and creating the future she deserves. I’m grateful for all the love and support Britney has received from fans around the world. I’m also looking forward to our normal and wonderful future together, said Asgari, who has been dating Spears for over four years.

Recall that a big scandal accompanied the premiere of the film Framing Britney Spears. Many Internet users expressed the opinion that the problems in Britney Spears’ life began long before the star’s nervous breakdown, after which her father Jamie became her guardian. After analyzing what was shown in the film, netizens attacked Britney’s ex-lover Justin Timberlake, dating from 1998 to 2002.

They reminded Justin that he left Britney, accusing her of infidelity, and thus exposed her in a disadvantageous light in front of the public. According to many fans, Timberlake made the most of his scandalous breakup with the star and used it as a springboard to kick off his successful career.