Britney Spears’ assistant speaks about her state after a nervous breakdown

Britney Spears’ assistant and longtime friend, Felicia Culotta, was interviewed as part of the Framing Britney Spears documentary. She admitted that she was doing this only so that the audience would fall in love with the performer as much as she did.

Britney Spears’ former assistant Felicia Culotta speaks. Watch #NYTPresents: Framing Britney Spears Friday at 10 p.m. on @FXNetworks and @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/0aTAkpzwVY — FX Documentaries (@FXDocs) February 3, 2021

Felicia started working with Britney when she was only 15 years old. She was invited by Spears’ mother Lynn to accompany the young singer on trips.

“I’ve never had a specific job with Britney. For a long time, they called me her escort, and then at some point, they wanted to call me her partner, but that didn’t sound right. I was also not her mother or older sister, so we settled on an assistant, ”Culotta said.

She noted that after a nervous breakdown, Spears changed a lot. Together with this, her role next to the singer became different. From the first positions, she moved to work behind the scenes.

According to Felicia, an important role in this was Britney’s father, who underestimated the daughter’s ability to manage her life.

“I know that at some point Spears will tell his story. She will definitely do it, and I am looking forward to this moment. Then everything will fall into place, ” the assistant summed up.