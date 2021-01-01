British rapper MF Doom dies

British rapper MF Doom (real name Daniel Dumiley), known for the constant wearing of a mask, has passed away at the age of 49, his wife said.

The musician died at the end of October, but his wife Jasmine told about it only two months later.

“My great husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend, better than whom I could not find. Thank you for everything that you showed and gave me, for everything that you taught me, our children and our family <…> My world will not be the same without you, “Jasmin wrote on Instagram.

At the end of the letter, she put the date – October 31, 2020.

The rapper’s spokesman Richie Abbott confirmed to Rolling Stone that he did die in late October. No cause of death has been reported. MF Doom has five children.