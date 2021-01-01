British Prime Minister’s father requested French citizenship after “Brexit”

Johnson Sr. is a former Conservative Party politician who represented the United Kingdom in the European Parliament from 1979 to 1984.

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Stanley, requested French citizenship after the kingdom left the European Union. He said this in an interview with RTL radio station.

Johnson Sr. is a former Conservative Party politician who represented the United Kingdom in the European Parliament from 1979 to 1984. He was one of the first British officials appointed to the European Union after the country joined in 1973.

His son led the Conservative Party thanks to his stance on a hard break with the EU. He has already said that leaving the European Union on January 1, 2021, will be a “moment of hope and new opportunities” for the UK.

The Prime Minister’s father voted against leaving the European Union in the referendum. He said that French citizenship would help him maintain ties with Europe.

“For me, it is not a question of whether I am French,” Johnson said on the radio station, giving an interview in French. – If I understand correctly, I’m French!” My mother was born in France; her mother was French, just like her grandfather.”

He added that getting a passport would be “a matter of having what he should already have.”

Paris has twice blocked Britain’s entry into the EU in 1963 and 1967. French President Charles de Gaulle vetoed both times the accession of the kingdom.