British coronavirus vaccine to be combined with Russia’s Sputnik V

British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced the beginning of clinical trials of a combination of its AZD1222 vaccine and the Russian drug Sputnik V.

The AZD1222 vaccine was developed by AstraZeneca researchers in conjunction with scientists at Oxford University based on an adenovirus vector – a genetically modified adenovirus. Adenoviral vectors with embedded coronavirus S-protein also form the basis of the Sputnik V two-component vaccine. Adenoviruses cause the common cold, and S-protein is a specific component for SARS-CoV-2 and allows the coronavirus to enter cells. The vaccine “trains” the human immune system to recognize the coronavirus by the S-protein on its surface and prevent the development of COVID-19.

After clinical trials of “Sputnik V”, which demonstrated more than 90% effectiveness of the drug, the scientists of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F, the Gamaleys suggested that AstraZeneca use one of the components of their vaccine to increase the effectiveness of AZD1222 through the combined approach of Russian scientists. It is reported that tests will begin before the end of 2020.