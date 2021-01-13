British billionaire and Daily Telegraph co-owner David Barclay dies

British billionaire and co-owner of one of the largest British newspapers, the Daily Telegraph and its subsidiaries, David Barclay, has died at 86, the Guardian newspaper reports.

“With respect and admiration, I say goodbye to Sir David Barclay, who saved a great newspaper, created thousands of jobs across the UK, and passionately believed in the independence of this country and what it can achieve,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

According to the publication, the reason for the unexpected death of the billionaire was a short illness. Four sons and nine grandchildren survive Barclay.

It is reported that David Barclay was a co-owner of the British newspaper Daily Telegraph and his twin brother Frederick and was one of the most successful businessmen of his time. According to a list of the richest people published by the Sunday Times in 2020, the brothers ‘ wealth was estimated at seven billion pounds ($9.5 billion).