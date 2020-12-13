British authorities advised stocking up on food amid Brexit

The UK Council of Ministers has recommended stores to stockpile food in case the country leaves the European Union without a trade agreement, The Sunday Times reports.

Producers have warned of a possible shortage of vegetables in the next three months, the newspaper writes. Emergency planners admit that leaving the EU without a deal will create a buying rush that will exceed that seen in the early months of the pandemic.

The authorities also advised suppliers of drugs, medical equipment and vaccines to stock up on supplies that would last six weeks.

The head of the British retailer Tesco, John Allan, warned that in the event of Brexit without a deal, food prices could rise by 3-5%, and the lack of fresh food could last two months, reports the Financial Times.

A study by the London School of Economics showed that prices for certain types of cheese could rise by 55%, the cost of other dairy products, as well as meat now supplied from the EU, could increase by more than one fifth, the newspaper writes.

The absence of a trade agreement between Britain and the EU will lead to serious difficulties in the import and export of goods, including due to new tariffs. This could practically stop the export of some British products, such as lamb, according to the Financial Times.

On the eve it became known that London and Brussels could not come close to an agreement on how their relationship will be built after Brexit. Bloomberg reported that the situation remains dire. As Sky News reported, Britain has not yet accepted the proposals made by the European Union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are due to hold telephone talks on Sunday and finally decide on the Brexit conditions.

The country’s exit from the union is scheduled for January 1, 2021. Formally, this happened on February 1. However, the parties agreed on a transitional period, during which the final terms of the deal were to be settled.