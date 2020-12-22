British Airways will require a negative coronavirus test on flights from Britain to New York

New York state authorities are consulting with Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines to persuade them to follow the example of British Airways.

British Airways has agreed to require passengers to test negative for coronavirus before boarding flights from the United Kingdom to New York from December 22. This was announced by the Governor of the state of the same name, Andrew Cuomo, on Monday in his Twitter.

“British Airways will from tomorrow require all passengers to show negative test results for [coronavirus-related disease] COVID-19 before boarding flights from the United Kingdom to New York,” the Governor wrote. According to him, the state authorities are consulting with the British airline Virgin Atlantic and its American shareholder Delta Air Lines to convince them to follow the example of British Airways.

Cuomo later clarified that negotiations with Delta were successful.

The Federal air transport Agency has notified airlines about air traffic termination between Russia and the UK from December 22 to 29. According to CNN, such measures were introduced by Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, El Salvador, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Iran, Ireland, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Oman, Peru, Sweden, and Estonia.