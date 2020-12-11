British actress Barbara Windsor dies

British actress Barbara Windsor died yesterday at the age of 84. Information about the death of Windsor was confirmed by her 57-year-old husband, Scott Mitchell. He said that she died in a nursing home in London and described the last weeks of her life as quite “typical of the way she has lived her entire life.”

‘She was full of drama, humour and fighting spirit until the very end,’ he said.

The cause of death, he said, was Alzheimer’s disease, with which the actress had been fighting for six years.

Barbara was married three times, but she had no children. The star admitted that she had abortions several times since she never wanted to have children. In 2000 she was awarded the Order of the British Empire.