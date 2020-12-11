British actress Barbara Windsor died

British actress Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83, the Guardian newspaper reports.

According to the husband of the actress, the cause of death was Alzheimer’s disease.

“Barbara passed away peacefully over time, and I have spent the last seven days next to her bed,” he said.

The actress is known for her roles in the television series “EastEnders,” she voiced the mouse Sonya in the films “Alice in Wonderland” and “Alice through the Looking Glass” by Tim Burton.

In the 1960s, Windsor was in a love relationship with the famous football player George Best. She also had a “secret friendship” with singer Amy Winehouse, who passed away in 2011.

In 2016, the actress was awarded the title of knight commander of the Order of the British Empire.