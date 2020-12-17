British actor Sir Ian McKellen had been vaccinated against COVID-19

British actor Ian McKellen, famous for his role as Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s films based on the novels of J. R. R. Tolkien, was vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the National Health System of England (NHS) on Twitter.

“Sir Ian McKellen has joined thousands of people who have safely received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine,” the NHS said on its account.

“I really hope that as more people get vaccinated, we will continue to bring the return to a normal lifestyle closer,” the 81-year-old actor said in a statement.

As the Independent notes, fans of the actor reacted to this news with one of Gandalf’s most famous replicas from “The Lord of the Rings”: the most popular comment in social networks was “you will not pass, coronavirus.”