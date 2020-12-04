Britain has started accepting visa applications under the new system

Britain this week began accepting applications for work visas under the new point system. The new rules will come into force on January 1, when EU citizens will lose the right to settle freely in the UK and apply to all foreigners.

Under the new immigration rules that the British government developed in connection with the country’s exit from the European Union, anyone who wants to live and work in Britain can get this right for up to five years almost automatically, if they meet certain criteria, that is, they get the required number of points — at least 70.

In total, there are nine criteria, and three of them- an invitation to work from a firm or organization that actually works in Britain, the corresponding qualification and knowledge of English-must be met by a migrant worker. In total, these three criteria give 50 points.

The remaining six criteria — the amount of future salary, academic degree, work in a scarce specialty, and so on-are applied selectively. In other words, an immigrant can only match a part of them, as long as the sum of points reaches 70.

The minimum required salary for those who want to work in the UK is pre-set at 25.6 thousand pounds per year (approximately 34.3 thousand US dollars, or 28.4 thousand euros). The average annual British salary last year was about 29 thousand pounds.

If the inviting company guaranteed 25.6 thousand pounds or more per year, the immigrant gets 20 points and with them-the required amount of 70 points.

But if an immigrant goes to work in a specialty in which Britain currently does not have enough employees (for example, as a nurse or nurse), then they will also receive 20 points for this, and in this case, they will be able to come for a lower salary (but not less than 20,480 pounds a year).

An application for a work visa will cost from 610 to 1408 pounds.

Preferential options

You can also get a working British visa by bypassing the points system, but you need to be an outstanding talent to do this.

To attract such talent, the British government has introduced three work visa schemes: “global talent,” “startup,” and “innovator.”

The main thing you need to get a visa for one of these schemes is the support of authorized British organizations of scientists, artists, or entrepreneurs.

In addition to outstanding and promising individuals, Britain will attract very low-skilled workers as necessary: the government intends to introduce special quotas for seasonal workers who come to harvest vegetables and fruits.

More information about the new rules can be found here.

Six months without a visa

EU citizens can still settle in the UK before the end of the year without any points or invitations. To do this, you only need to arrive before December 31, and then, until the middle of next year, submit an online application for a very simple “settlement procedure” (settlement scheme).

This procedure was introduced as a transitional measure. Citizens of EU countries who came to Britain as part of the pan-European space would not have problems due to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

Almost all EU citizens already living in Britain have already been granted the right to continue living in the country without unnecessary bureaucracy: according to the government, 3.7 million people registered under the “settlement procedure” by the end of September.

Britain formally left the EU on January 31 this year but remains part of the single European space for the entire transition period until December 31.

From January 1, EU citizens will be able to freely, without a visa, come to Britain and spend up to six months in it during the year, but they will receive the right to live and work permanently on a General basis from now on.