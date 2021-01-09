Brie Larson began preparing for Captain Marvel II

Brie Larson has started physical training for Captain Marvel II. The star announced this in a special video message posted on the Marvel News Twitter account:

Brie Larson já esta se preparando para as gravações de #CaptainMarvel2 E pra isso, a lenda montou uma academia completa dentro da sua própria casa.pic.twitter.com/NUzH9gqEdN — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) January 7, 2021

“As you probably know, Captain Marvel 2 is getting ready for production. I can’t talk a lot about it, but I can start preparing. It’s time to start moving. Let me show you. “

Next, the actress demonstrates a specially designed home gym, where she will train hard for the coming months. Filming of the film comic strip should start in the second half of this year, and the blockbuster will premiere on November 11, 2022.