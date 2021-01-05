Brian Austin Green spent a vacation with his lover in the same place where he married Megan Fox

American actor Brian Austin Green decided to invite his new darling to rest in the same place where he celebrated his marriage to his ex-wife, Megan Fox. Greene brought his new girlfriend, Sharna Burgess to Hawaii. The 47-year-old actor and his 35-year-old sweetheart, a professional choreographer, were spotted kissing passionately on the beach last weekend.

A source from the star couple gave a short interview for E! News. “They are staying at the Four Seasons, where Brian married Megan Fox. They had a great time on the island, ”said the insider. Also, an anonymous person close to celebrities shared that the couple spent a lot of time by the pool and on the beach, where they walked, held hands, hugged and kissed. “They watched the sunset and sunrise several times,” the source added.

According to eyewitnesses, the relationship between the stars seemed “natural and peaceful”, they looked happy. A friend from Green’s side also confirmed that the lovers have been dating for several weeks and are now at the peak of a romantic relationship.