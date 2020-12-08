Brian Austin Green is seeking joint custody of his three sons with Megan Fox

In late November, 34-year-old Megan Fox officially filed for divorce from 47-year-old Brian Austin Green. Recently it became known that the divorce proceedings will not be as easy as expected.

According to Us Weekly, the actor has applied for joint custody of three children: eight-year-old Bodhi, six-year-old Noah and four-year-old Journey. According to documents obtained by the publication on Monday, he is seeking joint legal and physical custody of his sons. It is known that Green did not ask for any alimony from his wife.

Megan and Brian have been together for about 10 years. Greene announced his breakup with the Transformers star this May.

It’s terrible when life changes. What you are used to in the last 15 years is changing. I really don’t want Meghan and me to have our differences, she has been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose her. I will always love her. I know that she will always love me, and I know that our family is really cool and special, ”he said then in an interview on the radio.

In October, an insider said that Fox and Green managed to settle all their differences, and there is no enmity between them. However, in November, a source said that relations between the actors had worsened.

Meghan can be unpredictable and inconsistent, which is the main reason why they went their separate ways, the source said.

Green and Fox dated for six years before tying the knot in 2010. They met while working on Hope and Faith in 2004.

Now Megan is dating 30-year-old Colson Baker, better known under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper and actress recently came out as a couple for the first time. Fox willingly gives interviews about his soul mate, and the performer himself says that his beloved helped him overcome drug addiction.