Brian Austin Green has an affair with a 35-year-old dancer

Brian Austin Green, 47, is no longer alone. The actor was spotted in the company of 35-year-old dancer Sharna Burgess.

Together with the participant of “Dancing with the Stars” Green went on New Year’s vacation: the couple was noticed at the Los Angeles airport. The Daily Mail reports that the celebrities were acting like a couple in love.

Green and Burgess do not comment on the relationship, but the dancer recently interviewed, where she spoke about the new romance. In early December, the girl told Us Weekly:

I’m not alone anymore. But we are only at the very beginning. Just meeting. Nobody says that it will be something serious. Wouldn’t it be fun if I meet love in the midst of a pandemic?

Recall, earlier Green was married to actress Megan Fox. The stars met intermittently for 6 years, in 2010 they got married. The couple have three sons in common; the actor also has an 18-year-old son, Cassius, from his first marriage. The couple separated in May 2020. Meghan is now in a new relationship with young rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

After breaking up with Fox, the actor started an affair with Australian model Tina Louis. However, the couple was together for only a month and soon broke up. Before that, Green was credited with a relationship with 25-year-old fashion model and singer Courtney Stodden.