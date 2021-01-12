Brian Austin Green confirmed relationship with Sharna Burgess

In late December, the 47-year-old actor was spotted at the Los Angeles airport in the company of 35-year-old Sharna Burgess, who became famous for the show “Dancing with the Stars.”

The lovers flew away on a joint journey, but where exactly is unknown. They recently decided to talk about their romance on Instagram, posting a hot in every sense of the picture against the backdrop of a tropical idyll.

A romantic photo appeared on the Instagram of a 35-year-old dancer, Brian Austin Green himself is in no hurry to introduce his new darling to fans and shares only enviable shots with meaningful comments: “Apart from my children, nothing brings me back to life like the sound of the ocean.” Together with Megan Fox, the star of the series “Beverly Hills 90210” is raising three sons – 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 3-year-old Jornie.

Now Brian and Megan are trying to resolve joint custody and property division issues to become free people officially. Green himself spoke about parting with the 34-year-old actress after ten years of marriage himself in May last year. At that time, Fox was already romantically involved with the performer Machine Gun Kelly.